Between March 2024 and March 2026, there was “a significant rise in crime categories; with theft increasing by 68 per cent from 217 to 365 incidents, robbery rising by 50 per cent from six to nine cases, and Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) offences climbing by 13 per cent, from 62 to 70 incidents, highlighting a notable upward trend in overall offending”, papers presented to the July 23 full council read.