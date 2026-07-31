“Significant rises” in thefts, robberies and actual bodily harm have led Surrey Police to call for anti-social control orders in Woking to be extended.
The force had wanted the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) on public drinking and face coverings to run for three years.
Instead the borough council voted to introduce a one-year review to determine its effectiveness and proportionality. If it is shown to be effective it would then be extended for a further two years.
Between March 2024 and March 2026, there was “a significant rise in crime categories; with theft increasing by 68 per cent from 217 to 365 incidents, robbery rising by 50 per cent from six to nine cases, and Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) offences climbing by 13 per cent, from 62 to 70 incidents, highlighting a notable upward trend in overall offending”, papers presented to the July 23 full council read.
In response, Surrey Police issued more than 50 dispersal notices.
One officer report said the issues were primarily caused by a group who congregated in the town, drank alcohol in public, shoplifted from businesses, and caused anti-social behaviour that disrupted businesses and caused alarm and distress to members of the public.
Councillor Steve Greentree, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “The request for the PSPO came from Surrey Police – based on evidence the force collected following a six-week consultation.
“The area commander in Woking has advised that the PSPO is necessary to give his officers the additional powers that they need to tackle specific anti-social behaviours.
“Police have reported an increase in anti-social behaviour in the town centre which has been characterised by groups of people street drinking and being abusive to passers by and others trying to enjoy the town.
“And also the use of face coverings which have been used to conceal identity while engaging in intimidatory or antisocial behaviours.
“These additional powers of the PSPO will allow officers to better control consumption of alcohol outside of licensed areas and identify individuals who use face masks.”
The consultation into the order was backed by 78 per cent of respondents, while half of those taking part said they had witnessed anti-social behaviour in one form or another in the town centre.
He added: “The PSPO supports our local police force in their endeavours to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
“It also supports local businesses and the residents and visitors who come to our town centre to enjoy themselves.”
The original three-year order was amended to include the review after its first year on the back of a motion by Cllr Chris Martin (Liberal Democrats: Pyrford).
He said: “The residents clearly want action on anti-social behaviour and we should respond to that but these are significant powers that restrict behaviour in public places and can feel a bit heavy handed if they are not carefully managed.”
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