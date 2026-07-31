Cllr Paul Follows, the leader of the council, is to write to the Government asking for it to change from West Surrey Council to West Surrey and South Middlesex Council after a motion calling for the new moniker was passed last night, (Thursday, July 30).
Efforts to put the name change to the public were shot down after calls for a public consultation into the rebrand were rejected.
The administrative county of Middlesex was abolished on April 1, 1965, under the London Government Act 1963 and campaigners, including astrologer Russell Grant, have been fighting for its return ever since.
The motion was submitted by Cllr Harry Bopari (Liberal Democrat: Sunbury Common & Ashford Common). Reacting to the historic vote, he posted: “After 61 years of living a lie, it’s finally over.
“We have now given the Government a clear mandate to put us back where we belong ‘South Middlesex’.
“This is a truly historic moment for Spelthorne. It restores our identity, and being correctly recognised will help ensure we receive the services we deserve and are no longer overlooked.
“A huge thank you to Russell Grant and his team, who has led this campaign with incredible dedication for many years. Without his persistence and determination, we simply would not be here today.”
Cllr Follows said: “For me, debates on identity and names are actually very similar to those on rights.
“I don’t feel that either I nor the residents I represent are in any way harmed by another group of people within our new area, expressing and asserting their identity.
“In the same way that giving rights to more people doesn’t mean you lose rights, only that more people are empowered.”
His letter calls for the Government to confirm its position by October.
It stresses the urgency a decision to allow it to be ready well before the new council formally takes over all services across Guildford, Waverley, Surrey Heath, Spelthorne, Runnymede and Woking in April 2027.
It reads: “Our implementation team is focused upon operational setup for our new authority, including branding, logos, signage and other statutory requirements.
“Delaying this change until after vesting day, when the council would need o exercise its own standalone powers, would cause severe operational disruption, public confusion, and substantial unnecessary expenditure.”
Clr Jane Austin (Waverley Eastern Villages) leader of the Conservative group had wanted the public to have their say on the name of the new council – tabling a motion that was ultimately voted down, to put it to public consultation.
She was supported by Cllr Catherine Powell (Farnham Residents: Farnham North) who said: “I believe in democracy and the value of public engagement in decision making.
She added: “Should the very first act of this new council be to determine a name with no public consultation?”
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