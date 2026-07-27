Woking-based cancer charity Walk the Walk has appointed David Wright as its new chief executive, succeeding founder Nina Barough after 30 years of leadership.
David joins Walk the Walk with more than three decades of experience in business and consultancy, having held senior leadership roles at Dell Computer Corporation and Electronic Data Systems before advising global brands including Rolls-Royce and National Express. Most recently, he served as managing director of Director Group.
He has played a key role within Walk the Walk, firstly as a trustee and later as chair of the board of trustees. Following a competitive recruitment process, he has been appointed chief executive.
David’s appointment follows the announcement that Nina would step down as CEO after founding the charity in 1996 and leading it for three decades.
Since then, more than half a million people have taken part in Walk the Walk events, including its flagship MoonWalk London, helping raise more than £148million to support cancer research, care and prevention initiatives.
David said: "It’s an honour to take on the role of CEO at Walk the Walk at such an important moment. I've seen first-hand the passion, dedication and impact of this charity.
“I’m excited to work alongside our team, supporters and partners to build on its extraordinary legacy. Together, we will continue to raise vital funds, drive awareness and make a meaningful difference to the lives of people living with cancer and their families."
Chair of trustees Alastair Currie added: "David has a deep understanding of our mission. Combined with his business leadership experience, he is ideally placed to build on the remarkable foundations established over the last 30 years.
"On behalf of the trustees, I would also like to thank Nina Barough CBE for her extraordinary vision and dedication in creating and growing Walk the Walk into the inspiring organisation it is today."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.