Philip Colbert’s first UK museum show has transformed the Lightbox Gallery and Museum in Woking into a mythical landscape featuring hundreds of lobsters.
The Lost Gardens of Lobsteropolis will immerse visitors in his expansive universe, presenting a major body of new and previously unseen works spanning painting, sculpture and installation.
Inspired by the mythical Hanging Gardens of Babylon, Colbert reimagines lost ancient worlds as surreal contemporary landscapes where art history, mythology, consumer culture and digital imagery collide.
At the heart of the exhibition is Colbert’s largest painting to date - The Lost Gardens of Lobsteropolis - a monumental new work inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights.
Here, Bosch’s fantastical landscape is overtaken by countless versions of Colbert’s iconic lobster alter ego, creating a hyper-real pop carnival staged among the ruins of antiquity.
Philip Colbert said: “I’ve always been interested in creating entire worlds through art. The Lost Gardens of Lobsteropolis imagines a place where ancient mythology, art history and contemporary culture all collide.
“Bringing this exhibition to Woking, with its connection to H G Wells and world-building on such an epic scale, feels particularly fitting.”
Sarah Brown, director of the Lightbox Gallery and Museum, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Philip Colbert on his first museum show.
“Philip’s hyper-pop, surrealist history paintings and larger-than-life lobster alter ego make complex ideas accessible, playful and - importantly - fun as he invites us on a journey through history and art.
“It is wonderful to show his work at Lightbox and to invite audiences into his surreal world.”
Alongside new floral paintings, shaped canvases inspired by Frank Stella, large-scale sculptures and works from Colbert’s celebrated Battle Series, the exhibition explores themes of repetition, spectacle and mass culture while expanding the traditions of Pop Art into an immersive environment.
The Lost Gardens of Lobsteropolis will be on show until November 1.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.