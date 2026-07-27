This summer, Victoria Place is inviting families to embark on a space adventure with its Out of This World campaign, transforming the centre into an interactive galactic destination throughout the school holidays.
Visitors can explore a spectacular giant planet installation, discover fascinating facts about our solar system and follow an exciting Space Trail around the centre.
Families will also be able to spot a giant spaceman in Central Square, Wolsey Walk, and an incredible inflatable spaceship floating above the Peacocks food court.
To keep young explorers entertained throughout the holidays, Victoria Place will host free space-themed family activities every Wednesday (Central Square, Wolsey Walk) and Saturday (Peacocks food court), with hands-on sessions running from 11am–4pm.
Children can enjoy a variety of creative crafts, interactive challenges and themed experiences inspired by astronauts, planets, rockets and aliens. Activities are suitable for children aged 3–12 years (parental supervision required), with no booking necessary and places available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Adding to the excitement, visitors can take part in the Summer Space Trail for the chance to win an all expenses paid family trip to the Science Museum in London.
Marketing manager Emma Madden said: "We are excited to bring something truly out of this world to Victoria Place this summer.
“Our campaign is designed to inspire curiosity, creativity and fun, giving families plenty of reasons to visit throughout the school holidays. From our eye-catching space installations to our free interactive activities and exciting competition, there's something for everyone to enjoy."
The Out of This World summer campaign runs throughout the school holidays. For full event details, activity dates and competition information, visit Victoria Place's website at https://vpwoking.co.uk/ or follow the centre on social media.
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