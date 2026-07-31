Aldi is seeking new locations across Surrey as part of a nationwide expansion programme aimed at bringing more stores to communities across the UK.
The budget supermarket chain has identified Woking, Godalming and Guildford among six priority locations where it hopes to secure sites for future stores.
Cobham, Weybridge, and Hersham have also been earmarked as areas where Aldi is keen to expand.
The retailer said the investment would improve access to affordable groceries while creating new jobs in the county. It is currently looking for freehold, leasehold or long leasehold sites in prominent locations with good visibility and access.
Aldi said the expansion forms part of its wider UK growth strategy, with more than £370 million being invested in new stores this year as it works towards a long-term goal of 1,500 locations nationwide.
The supermarket said any new stores would create jobs, with Store Assistants currently earning from £13.50 an hour nationally and £14.88 within the M25, with pay increasing through length of service.
Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: "We know how important it is for people to have access to affordable, high-quality food close to where they live, which is why we're focused on identifying the communities that would benefit most from a new Aldi store.
"Opening new stores in these areas means we can bring great value to more customers, while also creating jobs and offering industry-leading pay."
Landowners and agents with sites that meet Aldi's requirements are being encouraged to come forward as the retailer continues its search for suitable locations.
The latest search for sites comes as Aldi continues to expand its presence across the South East, with the retailer investing £370 million in new stores this year as it works towards a long-term target of 1,500 UK locations.
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