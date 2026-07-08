It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the nearby villages, with sunny skies and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 32°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
With a precipitation probability of only 5%, there's little chance of rain to spoil the day. The gentle breeze will help to keep things comfortable, even in the warmest part of the day.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant evening to be out and about. The overnight low will be around 18°C, so it's worth considering a light jacket if you're planning on being out late.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Don't forget to pack your sun protection, as the UV index is likely to be high. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)