Partly cloudy skies hang over Woking and the surrounding area today, with a gentle breeze blowing from the west. The temperature will reach a high of around 30°C, feeling more like 28°C due to the cloud cover. It's a great day to be outdoors, with plenty of sunshine and little chance of rain.
As the day wears on, the partly cloudy skies will persist, with the temperature remaining steady. It's a good idea to wear light, breathable clothing and stay hydrated in the warm conditions. With the gentle breeze, it should feel comfortable for most people.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 18°C, with the partly cloudy skies clearing slightly. It's a good idea to bring a light layer for the cooler evening air. The UV index will be moderate, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on being outside for an extended period.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a lovely day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get outdoors to enjoy the weather.