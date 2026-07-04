It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the surrounding Surrey countryside, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 28°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather.
With only a minimal chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. The gentle breeze will help keep things comfortable, even in the warmer parts of the day. Don't forget to wear sun protection, as the UV index is expected to be high.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip to a comfortable level, making it a great time to enjoy a walk or a meal outside. Overnight, the temperature will drop to around 18°C, with clear skies and a light breeze.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic summer day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the great outdoors. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)