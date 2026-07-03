It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the surrounding Surrey countryside, with sunny skies and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 27°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
With only a minimal chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. The gentle breeze will provide a comfortable cooling effect, making it feel more like 24°C, even in the warmest part of the day.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will begin to drop, but it will still be a pleasant evening with clear skies. The overnight low will be around 18°C, with a continued gentle breeze.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a beautiful summer day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Don't forget to wear sun protection and stay hydrated throughout the day.