Warmth and sunshine dominate Woking and the surrounding Surrey area today, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the south-west. As the day gets underway, it's already feeling pleasant, with temperatures near 27°C and plenty of blue sky to go around.
As we head into the afternoon, the sun will continue to shine down, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the local scenery. With temperatures reaching a high of around 27°C, it's worth remembering to pack some sun protection, especially during the peak UV hours. The gentle breeze will help keep things comfortable, even as the mercury rises.
Into the evening, the temperature will begin to ease, dipping to lows about 14°C under clear skies. It will be a lovely night to take a stroll or enjoy a meal outdoors, with minimal rain expected and a calm atmosphere prevailing. As the night wears on, the UV outlook will diminish, but it's still a good idea to be mindful of exposure during the daytime hours.
Looking ahead to the overnight period, Woking can expect a peaceful night's sleep, with clear skies and a light wind. The temperature will continue to dip, reaching lows about 14°C by dawn, setting the stage for another pleasant day to come.