It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the nearby villages, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 27°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather.
With a low chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. However, don't forget to wear sun protection, including sunscreen and a hat, as the UV index is expected to be high.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip to a comfortable level, making it a great time to enjoy a walk or a meal outside. Overnight, the temperature will drop to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth considering a light jacket if you plan on being out late.
Overall, Friday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the summer sunshine.