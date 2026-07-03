It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the surrounding area, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 27°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
With a low chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities, and the gentle breeze will help keep things feeling comfortable. However, don't forget to pack some sun protection, as the UV index is likely to be high.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant night with clear skies and a gentle breeze. Overnight, the temperature will drop to a low of around 17°C, so it may be worth having a light layer to hand.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the great outdoors.