It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the surrounding area, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 27°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunny weather.
With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. The gentle breeze will also help to keep things feeling comfortable, even in the warmer parts of the day.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant evening with clear skies and a light wind. Overnight, the temperature will drop to a low of around 17°C, but it will still be a comfortable night's sleep.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Don't forget to pack some sun protection and a light jacket for the evening, and make the most of the sunny conditions.