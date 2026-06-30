This weekend ushers in about 30°C during peak hours and near 12°C overnight. Sunny conditions dominate, and rain fails to make an appearance. Gentle breezes might linger, but nothing disruptive. The day remains bright, consolidating the ongoing pattern of clear skies and warming temperatures. Weather enthusiasts could see a continued surge in daily highs beyond midday. Extended sunshine fosters a clear horizon for most hours. Forecast data indicates variation, highlighting a stable daytime outlook.