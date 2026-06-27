A mild pattern continues on Wednesday, with intervals of sunshine and scattered clouds. Afternoon maxima reach about 24°C, while early hours sit near 15°C. Patchy cloud cover could develop, but wet weather looks unlikely. Pleasant skies dominate, offering a gentle close to the weekly forecast. Gentle breezes persist, keeping conditions stable throughout daylight hours. Humidity also stays moderate, with no abrupt changes on the horizon. Overnight cooling brings values near 17°C, seamlessly wrapping up a calm overall weather trend.