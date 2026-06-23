Today, Tuesday, June 23, in Woking, patchy rain may greet the morning before brighter skies dominate the afternoon. Temperatures near 33°C and lows about 16°C bring warmth despite brief showers that might linger around daybreak. Sunny spells are anticipated later, delivering a mainly warm weather forecast.
Tomorrow features uninterrupted sunshine that pushes highs close to 36°C, with nights holding near 21°C. Rain is unlikely, and skies should remain mostly clear for extended periods. These favourable weather conditions provide a sunny outlook, continuing the trend of elevated temperatures across the region.
Thursday remains bright, with sultry weather continuing as temperatures climb to nearly 36°C once again. Overnight lows around 18°C leave only a small window of cooler air. Sunshine should dominate, bringing consistently warm conditions that align with this ongoing heatwave. No rain is predicted.
Friday brings patchy rain nearby, though plenty of bright periods are still on the cards for anyone watching the forecast. Highs hover about 34°C and lows fall near 20°C, indicating a warm day overall. Sunny moments could break through the clouds, but isolated showers might appear.
This weekend sees a cooler trend on Saturday, with abundant sunshine and highs hitting about 28°C. Early hours might dip to near 16°C, encouraging a more moderate vibe compared to the previous scorching stretch. Clear skies should persist for much of the day, creating a tranquil atmosphere. Although temperatures look lower than earlier in the week, conditions remain pleasant. Rain is not expected to interrupt outdoor activities, keeping spirits bright.
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