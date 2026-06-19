Today is Friday, June 19 in Woking, bringing bright skies from dawn to dusk. Temperatures about 27°C should feel pleasantly comfortable, and there’s only a small possibility of any rain. Clear conditions dominate the morning, allowing sunny spells that linger through midday. Evening remains mild, with no changes expected.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy with temperatures near 26°C. The air may stay mostly dry, so only a hint of rainfall is expected. Early daylight could bring a little cloud cover, yet sunshine often pierces effectively through. By late afternoon, skies may brighten further, maintaining pleasantly warm weather into the night.
Sunday signals very patchy rain with a chance of brief showers, though the day remains generally warm. Afternoon highs about 30°C could deliver another surge of heat. Damp spells might pass quickly, leaving intervals of sunshine in their wake. Conditions stay muggy, giving that early-summer feel throughout midday and beyond.
Monday continues with slightly patchy rain and occasional sunny breaks. Temperatures near 29°C keep conditions on the hotter side, but droplets appear without warning. Morning clouds might hover intermittently, yet brighter periods are likely. Later in the afternoon, an uptick in humidity could intensify warmth, adding a surge of summery vibes.
Tuesday remains partly cloudy, accompanied by a minimal chance of rainfall. Daytime warmth climbs to about 32°C, marking the highest temperatures of the week. While clouds may gather sporadically, sunny intervals dominate much of the day. Evening brings cooling but should feel balmy, underscoring a prolonged spell of warmer weather.
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