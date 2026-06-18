Today, Thursday, June 18 sees partly cloudy skies, with early fog giving way to brighter spells. Temperatures near 25°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 14°C overnight. Light winds keep conditions comfortable. No significant rain is expected, so overall it's a mild day. In Woking, weather remains calm, ensuring a pleasant start to the forecast period.
Tomorrow promises abundant sunshine, with temperatures near 28°C and lows of about 14°C. Skies stay clear, and only a faint chance of any drizzle. Winds could pick up slightly, but conditions remain warm and inviting. It's an ideal day for bright, clear weather enjoyment without heavy downpours.
Another day arrives on Saturday with patchy rain nearby, while the daytime looks partly cloudy. Temperatures near 26°C, with morning lows about 14°C, set the stage for fluctuating conditions. Light drizzle could pop up in the afternoon, but these showers are likely brief. Sun peeks through, maintaining a pleasant atmosphere.
An outlook emerges on Sunday, transitioning to partly cloudy skies with minimal rainfall. Temperatures hover near 28°C, while lows stay about 16°C. Some cloud cover can appear during midday, but sunny breaks keep things bright. Conditions remain warm, with only a light breeze. It’s a comfortable setup for late-spring weather.
Another sunny spell unfolds on Monday, featuring highs near 28°C and overnight temperatures about 16°C. Skies remain mostly clear, offering a dose of bright weather throughout the day. Little to no rain is anticipated, ensuring stability. Warmer air lingers, making it a prime forecast for extended sunshine.
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