Today, Wednesday, June 16, features cloudy conditions in Woking, though some sunny breaks may appear. Temperatures near 24°C will create a mild afternoon, dropping to about 12°C tonight. There is minimal chance of rain, and winds remain light, offering calm weather to start the week.
Tomorrow should bring patchy rain, with maximum temperatures about 24°C and lows near 15°C. Intermittent clouds may linger, but brighter intervals are possible later. Rainfall amounts appear minimal, so damp conditions remain limited. Light to moderate winds could pick up slightly in the afternoon. Early morning mist might appear, quickly clearing as the day progresses.
Friday moves toward partly cloudy skies, with highs near 26°C and overnight temperatures about 14°C. Sunshine should dominate much of the day, creating a warm atmosphere. Rain chances look quite low, and gentle breezes provide comfortable conditions. Any lingering cloud cover is likely to fade later. No significant showers are expected.
This weekend kicks off on Saturday with striking sunshine and highs about 30°C. Morning temperatures near 16°C soon climb, creating hot conditions by midday. Clear skies dominate, leaving little chance of rain. Gentle breezes offer slight relief from the warmth, and humidity levels remain moderate throughout the day.
Sunday sees a slight return of patchy rain nearby, with temperatures near 26°C. Early morning lows about 14°C give way to a comfortable rise by midday. Sunny periods should intermix with occasional clouds, and any rain is expected to be brief. Winds stay light, maintaining a mild end to the weekend.
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