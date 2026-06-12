Today, Friday, June 12, begins overcast with a slight chance of early rain, though the sky should brighten by late afternoon. Temperatures rest near 21°C, bringing comfortable warmth and light breezes. Clouds gradually thin out as the day progresses, offering sunny spells towards evening. Some scattered cloud might remain after dark, but rain risk remains low.
Tomorrow keeps conditions bright with hardly any rain expected. Early temperatures stay near 9°C, climbing to about 21°C under predominantly sunny skies. The air remains fairly dry, and gentle winds persist through the afternoon. Even late in the day, sunshine is likely to dominate.
Sunday shifts cooler, bringing a bigger chance of rain, though significant downpours seem unlikely. Daytime temperatures sit close to 17°C, while scattered clouds linger. Morning and afternoon may feel grey, but by early evening, drier weather could break through. Breezes stay moderate, maintaining a relaxed setting without heavy gusts.
Monday returns the sunshine, offering mostly clear skies and minimal rain risk. Temperatures hover near 21°C again, and the daytime feels warm but comfortable. Night-time readings dip close to 7°C, adding a crisp edge after sunset. Overall, weather remains steady, with only gentle puffs of wind circulating the region.
Tuesday keeps partial cloud overhead, with temperatures near 21°C and morning lows of about 10°C. Humidity stays moderate, and any drizzle remains unlikely. Late afternoon sun should peek through, maintaining a bright feel into early evening. In Woking, conditions remain quite calm, rounding out a mild spell that extends through the week.
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