Today, Thursday, June 11, sees early mist turning into moderate rain by midday, possibly intensifying late afternoon. Highs near 16°C and lows of about 7°C create a cooler feel. Showers pass intermittently well into evening, while overcast skies keep sunshine to a minimum, concluding a damp start to this forecast.
Tomorrow features patchy rain and partial cloud cover, with highs near 22°C and lows close to 14°C. Occasional breaks could invite brief sunshine, though a fleeting shower remains possible in the afternoon. Woking experiences mild breezes that help maintain comfortable conditions throughout the day, despite lingering clouds overhead.
Sun-soaked skies greet Saturday, offering highs about 23°C and overnight lows near 11°C. Clearer conditions dominate much of the daytime, delivering pleasant warmth for most hours. Only minimal cloud cover drifts through, ensuring a bright period that stands in sharp contrast to earlier rainy spells, boosting overall cheer.
Sunshine persists Sunday, maintaining highs around 22°C and lows about 12°C overnight. Any morning mist quickly fades, revealing a mostly clear horizon from midday onward. Calm winds keep the atmosphere settled, leaving minimal chance of rain and preserving a mellow stretch of weather into the evening, without sudden shifts.
A partly cloudy outlook returns Monday, with temperatures peaking near 22°C and dipping to about 10°C overnight. Bright intervals emerge through midday, though scattered clouds remain overhead in later hours. Overall stability dominates, concluding this stretch of forecasts on a mild note, free of any disruptive weather changes or unexpected showers. Winds remain light overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.