Today, Thursday, June 11, sees early mist turning into moderate rain by midday, possibly intensifying late afternoon. Highs near 16°C and lows of about 7°C create a cooler feel. Showers pass intermittently well into evening, while overcast skies keep sunshine to a minimum, concluding a damp start to this forecast.

Tomorrow features patchy rain and partial cloud cover, with highs near 22°C and lows close to 14°C. Occasional breaks could invite brief sunshine, though a fleeting shower remains possible in the afternoon. Woking experiences mild breezes that help maintain comfortable conditions throughout the day, despite lingering clouds overhead.

Sun-soaked skies greet Saturday, offering highs about 23°C and overnight lows near 11°C. Clearer conditions dominate much of the daytime, delivering pleasant warmth for most hours. Only minimal cloud cover drifts through, ensuring a bright period that stands in sharp contrast to earlier rainy spells, boosting overall cheer.

Sunshine persists Sunday, maintaining highs around 22°C and lows about 12°C overnight. Any morning mist quickly fades, revealing a mostly clear horizon from midday onward. Calm winds keep the atmosphere settled, leaving minimal chance of rain and preserving a mellow stretch of weather into the evening, without sudden shifts.

A partly cloudy outlook returns Monday, with temperatures peaking near 22°C and dipping to about 10°C overnight. Bright intervals emerge through midday, though scattered clouds remain overhead in later hours. Overall stability dominates, concluding this stretch of forecasts on a mild note, free of any disruptive weather changes or unexpected showers. Winds remain light overall.

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