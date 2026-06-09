Today, Tuesday, June 9, sees patchy rain hovering through the morning, with light drizzle likely by midday. Woking is set for temperatures near 17°C and lows about 6°C as evening arrives. Gentle breezes could accompany those showers, creating a mild but slightly damp atmosphere. Early clear periods gradually transition into occasional cloud cover, ensuring variety in today's conditions.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain persisting throughout midday, with temperatures near 16°C and overnight lows about 6°C. Occasional breaks from the drizzle might offer brief dryness, but grey skies dominate much of the day. Winds stay gentle, though damp spells remain likely in the forecast. Lighter moments might still surprise.
Thursday brings further rain, with temperatures about 15°C and minimums near 7°C. Showers may arrive on and off, creating a consistently wet scenario, though occasional lighter moments should occur. The air feels cooler yet comfortable, keeping weather watchers attentive to shifting conditions. Expect short breaks in coverage.
Friday features patchy rain but also hints of warmer weather, with highs near 22°C and lows about 14°C. Drizzle could appear in segments, yet sunshine might peek through in the afternoon. Light winds accompany the day, maintaining a pleasant vibe despite possible intermittent showers. Sunshine could be fleetingly vibrant.
This weekend looks bright and sunny, bringing temperatures about 26°C and early lows near 13°C. Blue skies dominate, with minimal chance of rain, creating a summery setting. Warmth rises steadily, offering a radiant day that stands out from the preceding cloudy spells. Summer vibes seem especially promising.
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