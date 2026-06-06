Today, Saturday, June 6 sees moderate rain with occasional drizzle through the day. Temperatures near 16°C keep things cool, and persistent showers might continue into the evening. Breezy conditions are likely as winds could pick up at times, promoting cooler feels. Cloud cover should remain for most of the day.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and periods of cloud, though brighter spells may appear at times. Temperatures about 20°C should feel slightly warmer than today. Brief drizzle could pop up in the morning, but most of the day looks generally dry. Winds remain moderate, making conditions pleasant despite occasional damp patches.
Monday sees more unsettled weather, with patchy rain likely through parts of the day. Temperatures near 17°C could hover around mild levels, though occasional drizzle might interrupt any clearer skies. Winds stay moderate, bringing a fresh feel. Evening hours may see lingering showers taper off, offering brief breaks from clouds.
Tuesday continues the mix of rain and cloud, with patchy showers possibly appearing midday. Temperatures near 17°C keep conditions on the mild side, but brief drizzle could sometimes move in during late afternoon. Winds should remain moderate, ensuring a slight chill at times. Skies may brighten briefly before dusk arrives.
Wednesday wraps up the week with occasional rain and partly cloudy intervals. Temperatures near 18°C should feel mild, although passing showers could form during midday. Winds remain steady, creating a gentle breeze in exposed spots. Later hours might see clouds gradually break, allowing a few isolated patches of clearer sky. In Woking, that is your local weather snapshot.
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