Today, Wednesday, June 3, brings patchy rain near Woking, with drizzle likely later in the day. Early hours remain cloudy, and light showers could pop up around lunchtime. Temperatures hover near 18°C, creating mild conditions under grey skies. Rainfall chances stay fairly high, but the day should still offer occasional dry spells.
Tomorrow is Thursday and forecast details suggest rain continuing through morning hours. Cloud cover remains predominant, encouraging light drizzle well into midday. Temperatures sit about 17°C, ensuring it feels slightly cooler than today. Occasional breaks from the showers might appear by late afternoon, offering brief intervals of drier weather across the region.
Friday keeps an overcast outlook, with patchy rain drifting in and out through midday. Skies remain dreary for much of the day, although brief lulls might emerge here and there. Temperatures hover near 17°C, so conditions feel moderate despite the clouds. Light drizzle could return in the evening, extending damp conditions.
This weekend begins with Saturday continuing the wet pattern, as patchy rain and drizzle linger. Morning hours may see persistent cloud, and modest bursts of rainfall can develop by midday. Temperatures near 16°C keep it relatively cool, though lighter showers could turn sporadic later on. Dry intervals may appear before nightfall.
The final day remains overcast, though Sunday sees the rain threat drop. Morning clouds still dominate, but afternoon might feel calmer. Temperatures climb to about 18°C, offering a slight warm-up. Grey skies persist, although conditions stay mostly dry. Minimal drizzle chances keep the day steadier.
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