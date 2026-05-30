Wednesday marks the rest of the week’s forecast, featuring patchy rain nearby and temperatures about 20°C. Mornings might hover near 10°C, while midday conditions remain mild under lingering clouds. Light drizzle could develop at times, but heavier showers seem less likely. The late afternoon might bring a few brighter spells, though rain chances persist. Winds may pick up slightly, keeping skies mixed. This midweek pattern contributes to a moderate yet occasionally damp ongoing forecast overall.