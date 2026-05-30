Today, Saturday, May 30, offers sunshine with temperatures near 26°C. Early hours remain clear and comfortable near 12°C, creating perfect weather to start the morning. Gentle breezes keep the day relaxed, and any chance of rain stays away, ensuring a bright outlook. Woking can expect sun throughout.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy with temperatures about 22°C. Early morning could dip near 10°C, but the day gradually warms up. Slightly stronger winds might gust by midday, though rain chances remain minimal, leaving room for mostly dry conditions under cloud cover.
Monday brings patchy rain with temperatures near 19°C. Overnight lows about 9°C give way to mild daytime conditions. Showers could move in and out, but heavy downpours aren’t expected. Skies may stay overcast, yet occasional breaks of sun could appear between spells of rain.
Tuesday sees periods of moderate rain, with temperatures near 19°C. Morning hours may start about 14°C, gradually warming throughout the day. Thunder is unlikely, but steady showers become more frequent. Breezes could strengthen slightly, encouraging clouds to linger above scattered patches of rainfall.
Wednesday marks the rest of the week’s forecast, featuring patchy rain nearby and temperatures about 20°C. Mornings might hover near 10°C, while midday conditions remain mild under lingering clouds. Light drizzle could develop at times, but heavier showers seem less likely. The late afternoon might bring a few brighter spells, though rain chances persist. Winds may pick up slightly, keeping skies mixed. This midweek pattern contributes to a moderate yet occasionally damp ongoing forecast overall.
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