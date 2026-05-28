Today, Thursday, May 28 brings early patchy rain before brightening up. Temperatures near 26°C and a light breeze offer pleasant conditions. Some brief showers may pop up, but sunshine dominates most of the afternoon in Woking. Occasional cloud cover could arrive later, though rain is unlikely to persist.
Tomorrow should see lingering clouds with a chance of light rain. Temperatures about 22°C, slightly cooler than today, but still comfortable. Some breaks in the cloud are expected later on, allowing patches of sunshine to appear. Light breezes will keep conditions fresh, while any rain should remain brief.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing sunny spells and possible drizzle by evening. Temperatures near 25°C offer warm weather for much of the day. Occasional clouds could roll in, but brighter intervals are likely for large stretches. Rainfall, if it appears, should be short-lived, leaving room for sunny spots.
Sunday may feature patchy rain at times, although some sunshine is expected. Temperatures about 20°C amid moderate breezes. Showers look scattered rather than constant, so a few drier spells are possible throughout the afternoon. Cloud coverage might increase occasionally, but overall significant downpours do not seem likely.
Monday sees more unsettled weather with light rain likely in the afternoon. Temperatures near 20°C following a cool morning about 9°C. Overcast skies may dominate early on, then drizzle could develop, bringing brief wet spells. Occasional brighter moments cannot be ruled out either. Heavier rain is possible later, but conditions should gradually improve overnight. Gusts may accompany showers.
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