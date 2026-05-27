Today, Wednesday, May 27, brings bright sunshine and no hint of rain, providing a mild setting. In Woking, daytime temperatures near 26°C and overnight lows about 14°C will keep conditions pleasantly warm. Light winds enhance the warmth, ensuring comfortable weather throughout the day.
Tomorrow introduces patchy rain, especially early on, but clearer skies appear later. Temperatures about 26°C and lows near 13°C ensure a warm midday. Occasional droplets might linger, yet sunshine should break through at times for a mixed forecast.
Friday remains bright with minimal chance of drizzle. Afternoon highs near 23°C decline to about 13°C after dusk. Sunny spells are likely, although a few clouds could drift by, resulting in a mostly dry day.
Saturday sees more sunshine, with mostly clear skies and highs about 24°C. Temperatures start near 11°C, gradually increasing to maintain comfortable conditions. Any brief clouds likely dissolve quickly, keeping the day bright and stable under calm weather.
Sunday could turn a touch wetter, as light rain appears periodically. Still, brighter patches are expected. Peak readings near 21°C and overnight figures about 10°C bring slightly cooler conditions. Light breezes remain, ensuring no abrupt changes in overall weather. The local forecast indicates stable patterns ahead, with no sharp dips or spikes likely in the immediate future. Winds may strengthen by midday, but major changes remain unlikely. Additional showers are possible, with spells of dryness persisting, keeping seasonal momentum ongoing. However, heavier rainfall is not anticipated, and sunshine should break through regularly to balance the damp intervals.
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