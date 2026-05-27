Sunday could turn a touch wetter, as light rain appears periodically. Still, brighter patches are expected. Peak readings near 21°C and overnight figures about 10°C bring slightly cooler conditions. Light breezes remain, ensuring no abrupt changes in overall weather. The local forecast indicates stable patterns ahead, with no sharp dips or spikes likely in the immediate future. Winds may strengthen by midday, but major changes remain unlikely. Additional showers are possible, with spells of dryness persisting, keeping seasonal momentum ongoing. However, heavier rainfall is not anticipated, and sunshine should break through regularly to balance the damp intervals.