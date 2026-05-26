Today, Tuesday, May 26, brings abundant sunshine with just a slight hint of showers in the early evening. Skies remain mostly clear during daylight hours, creating a bright setting with mild breezes. Temperatures are set to climb near 30°C, following a dawn start hovering around 16°C earlier. It’s shaping up to be a warm day.
Tomorrow looks mainly bright, despite a small chance of drizzle around midday. Sunny conditions should dominate much of the morning overall before clouds briefly gather. Afternoon temperatures may approach about 25°C, offering comfortable warmth. Earlier hours see lows near 13°C, letting the day begin on a cooler but pleasant note.
Thursday could bring moderate rain, with heavier bursts cropping up intermittently. Skies might remain grey for extended periods, but occasional bright spells are not ruled out too. Daytime highs hover near 26°C, ensuring it still feels fairly warm. Morning readings are around 13°C, so expect a very mild start indeed.
Friday appears mostly sunny, though thunderous rumbles could develop by late afternoon. This injection of excitement may arrive swiftly, but any showers should be brief. Maximum temperatures might hit about 29°C, and the day’s initial lows circle near 16°C. Gentle breezes are likely, keeping conditions very comfortable despite the heat.
This weekend delivers warm conditions, patchy rain or thunder may emerge at intervals. Morning readings hover near 18°C, climbing to about 28°C by daytime. Skies alternate between cloudy and sunny patches, bringing the possibility of brief downpours. The final stretch remains slightly summery with humidity in Woking.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.