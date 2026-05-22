In Woking, today, Friday, May 22, features bright skies and plenty of sun. Conditions stay mostly clear, with temperatures near 24°C and lows about 12°C. No rain is expected, so the day remains dry. Light cloud could appear occasionally, but sunshine dominates most of the time.
Tomorrow brings a slight chance of rain, especially at times with patchy clouds. Temperatures should reach about 27°C and fall near 15°C overnight. This weekend starts off with mild warmth, though a brief shower may pop up. Sunshine will still make appearances between these short spells.
Expect more warmth on Sunday, with temperatures near 28°C and a chance of light rain. Overnight values hover about 15°C, but sunshine is likely for much of the day. Any rain should remain brief, so skies look bright overall. Cloud cover might develop later, but it’s unlikely to dominate.
Mild heat continues on Monday, with maximums near 29°C and overnight lows about 17°C. Skies appear mostly clear, delivering extended spells of sunshine throughout the day. No rain looks set to fall, promising dry conditions from morning until evening. Light breezes may pass through, but overall weather stays steady.
A slight risk of patchy rain returns on Tuesday, with temperatures climbing near 30°C. Nights drop about 16°C, though sunshine should persist in many areas. Brief showers might appear, but they likely won’t hinder mostly bright conditions. Clouds may sweep by occasionally, providing short spells of shade under otherwise sunny weather. This pattern suggests warm days ahead with mild rainfall.
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