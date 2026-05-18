In Woking, today, Monday, May 18, brings grey skies and patchy rain lingering through much of the day. Occasional drizzle is possible morning and afternoon, with heavier spells unlikely but not impossible. Temperatures near 13°C keep conditions cool, so expect damp pavements and a generally overcast atmosphere through tonight.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain from sunrise onward, though short-lived clear patches may peek through. Light drizzle could visit the afternoon again, and breezes might pick up slightly. Temperatures about 17°C are forecast, offering modest warmth despite the risk of showers continuing into the evening.
Midweek may offer fewer showers overall, but conditions remain unsettled. Wednesday brings sporadic bursts of rain that could pop up anytime, interspersed with hints of brightness. Temperatures near 19°C usher in a slightly milder feel, yet the skies look mostly cloudy. A brief respite from damp spells might occur late in the day.
Sunshine appears as the week continues its course. Thursday looks bright overall, with only a slight chance of any stray shower sneaking by. Temperatures about 21°C should offer a gentler scene, and the skies may stay mostly clear into late afternoon. Lingering moisture levels become less significant, ensuring calmer weather before sunset.
Friday ushers in even warmer conditions, with sunny weather dominating overhead from early hours onward. Occasional clouds could drift by, but they won’t linger for long. Temperatures near 24°C mark a rise, making this the warmest day in sight. Gentle breezes might stir the air, yet clear skies prevail into evening.
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