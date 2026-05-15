Today, Friday, May 15, brings patchy rain throughout the day with occasional light showers heading into the afternoon. Conditions stay mostly overcast, with temperatures near 12°C keeping things cool. Early morning dips to about 3°C, resulting in a crisp start before showers become more persistent later on. Rainfall remains likely.
Tomorrow brings fewer showers, though patchy rain remains possible in Woking. Temperatures reach near 13°C by midday, with lows about 2°C before sunrise. Some cloudy spells mix with occasional sunshine, offering a brief break from heavier rainfall earlier. Overall, expect lighter conditions compared to the previous day. Forecasts indicate drizzle.
This weekend sees frequent downpours and a chance of heavier showers. Skies remain overcast with temperatures near 14°C, dipping to about 7°C at night. Intervals of drizzle may break up the rain, but conditions stay unsettled. Late afternoon might bring short-lived relief, though wet weather returns. Expect consistent rainfall overall.
Monday looks showery, with bursts of steady rain throughout the day. Temperatures sit near 15°C, while evening lows hover about 5°C. Quick spells of drizzle could appear between heavier downpours. Skies remain mostly grey, though occasional bright patches might emerge. Overall, expect wet conditions to persist. Forecast updates signal rain.
Tuesday continues the rainy spell, with moderate showers lasting through much of the day. Temperatures near 17°C offer a milder feel, while nights drift to about 10°C. Cloud cover persists, small sunbreaks cannot be ruled out. Frequent bursts of drizzle underscore a damp close to the week. Forecasts remain unsettled.
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