Today, Wednesday, May 13, in Woking sees patchy rain with breezy spells and light drizzle. Temperatures near 11°C keep conditions cool, and intermittent showers may appear late into the night. Evening clouds could break briefly, but drizzle is likely to return at times, making for a damp feel overall.
Tomorrow promises a continuation of unsettled conditions, featuring drizzle from early morning and scattered rain heading into midday. Temperatures might hover about 11°C, keeping it on the cooler side. Occasional breaks in the cloud could offer glimpses of sun, though showers remain a possibility throughout late afternoon.
Friday hints at modest improvement, though occasional rain remains possible. Temperatures climb near 12°C, with grey skies lingering during parts of the day. By the afternoon, some patches of brighter weather could emerge, but short-lived showers may arise again.
Saturday brings a gentler start to this weekend, offering temperatures near 14°C. Early drizzle should fade as the morning progresses, with partly cloudy skies likely to replace heavier cloud. Afternoon sunshine might peek through, and although rainfall chances lessen, breezes can occasionally carry a hint of moisture.
Sunday keeps the changeable mood, introducing periods of morning cloud and possible light showers. Temperatures hold about 15°C, allowing a slightly milder feel heading into midday. Later, the air could freshen if scattered rain persists, though brief sunny intervals are likely at times, hinting at a mild wrap to the weekend.
For the rest of the week, unsettled skies continue, with occasional showers and highs near low teens.
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