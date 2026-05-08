Today, Friday, May 8, brings partly cloudy skies with a slim chance of light rain in the afternoon. In Woking, temperatures near 17°C feel comfortable, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Expect a bright start early on before scattered clouds gradually develop, bringing a mild atmosphere into the evening.
Tomorrow, Saturday, features clear conditions throughout most of the day. Temperatures about 19°C offer a warmer feel with minimal cloud cover. Morning sunshine dominates, transitioning into a bright afternoon. Evening skies remain mostly clear, setting up a calm night. Rain stays unlikely, ensuring a pleasant forecast from dawn until dusk.
This weekend, Sunday, sees overcast skies and cooler temperatures near 15°C. The day might keep sunlight hidden behind clouds, but conditions remain dry overall. Night-time values dip to about 7°C. Brief breaks in the cloud layer may appear, though overall coverage stays on the heavier side throughout daylight hours. Expect breezes too.
Expect partly cloudy conditions on Monday, with temperatures near 13°C for daytime hours. Overnight readings hover about 2°C, so a crisp evening is likely. A small chance of rain could pop up, but the majority of the day looks settled. Some sunshine may peek through, creating a moderate late-afternoon scene.
Look out for patchy rain on Tuesday, with temperatures about 16°C. Showers become more likely in the afternoon, mixing with brief sunny intervals. Morning hours may remain overcast yet relatively calm. Conditions soften later, leading into a cooler night near 7°C. Expect a changing pattern that keeps the forecast active.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.