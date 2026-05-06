Today is Wednesday, May 6 in Woking, bringing patchy rain from morning until late. Skies look partly cloudy at times, but showers remain likely. Temperatures about 14°C will keep conditions mild, dipping near 7°C overnight. The weather forecast suggests damp spells persisting, with occasional gusts possible before evening draws in.
Tomorrow looks set for more patchy rain with occasional breaks in the cloud. Temperatures about 15°C are expected, and low winds may keep the air calm. Late evening could see clearing, though a shower remains possible. Overnight lows near 7°C maintain a cool but comfortable feel, making for a night.
Friday may start partly cloudy before patchy rain drifts in. Temperatures about 17°C could bolster midday warmth, while showers hover intermittently. Conditions might brighten later, offering short clear spells. Evening should bring lows near 7°C, leaving a pleasantly crisp atmosphere. The forecast suggests moderate dampness, but no heavy downpours expected.
This weekend begins with sunny Saturday, presenting bright skies and temperatures near 19°C. Rain chances look minimal, so sunshine should dominate the daylight hours. Evening may bring cooler air, with values about 7°C ensuring a mild contrast. The forecast retains mostly clear conditions, offering an appealing stretch of fair weather.
Sunday continues the weekend trend but moderate rain seems poised to dominate. Temperatures near 15°C could still feel comfortable, though breezier spells may emerge. Showers could linger late, occasionally easing into drizzle. Night-time readings about 8°C round off the rest of the week, concluding this forecast on a wetter note.
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