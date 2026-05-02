Today, Saturday, May 2, brings sunshine before drizzle arrives late in the day. Temperatures near 8°C early on, rising to about 20°C by afternoon. Light rain could linger into the evening, with a chance of mist forming after dark. Showers appear more persistent in Woking. Gentle breezes mark this weekend’s start.
Tomorrow looks cloudy, with patchy rain likely by midday. Temperatures about 9°C at dawn and climbing near 16°C, though fog may develop early on. Light drizzle might persist into the evening, creating damp conditions but also occasional breaks in the clouds. Mild winds might accompany showers.
The next day looks wet, with moderate rain during midday. Temperatures near 9°C from the morning, peaking about 17°C later. Skies may remain overcast, although brief sunny intervals could emerge between showers. Evening brings a decent chance of continued drizzle, keeping things unsettled. Some mist patches could appear.
Tuesday continues the showery pattern. Temperatures about 7°C at sunrise, reaching near 16°C by mid-afternoon. Cloud cover remains extensive, and daylong rain spells are possible. Short dry spells might occur, but conditions generally stay damp. Evening temperatures dip slightly, with patchy mist forming overnight. Breezes add to the mix.
Wednesday sees cooler air, as daytime temperatures settle near 7°C in the morning and rise to about 14°C later. Overcast skies dominate, along with light rain showers that may linger. There is a fair chance conditions stay gloomy into the night, although brief clearer moments cannot be ruled out. Bursts of rain might appear, then easing.
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