Today, Monday, April 27, brings a mild day in Woking, with bright skies and patchy rain in the afternoon. Early sunshine should lift spirits, though light showers could appear by mid-afternoon. Temperatures near 19°C keep things comfortable. Some lingering drizzle may roll in after sunset, but it stays mild.
Tomorrow remains cloudy early on, leading to occasional rain later. Temperatures hover about 16°C, making it a cooler outing than today. A few dry spells could break through in the afternoon, letting in some sunlight. Conditions settle into the evening, with fewer clouds creeping across the sky.
Wednesday sees overcast skies, but showers look less likely. Temperatures about 17°C feel mild under thick cloud cover, though occasional sun might peek through. A light breeze picks up by midday, but no major downpours are expected. The late evening brings calmer weather, offering stable conditions throughout the night.
Thursday brightens up with extended sunny periods and few clouds. Temperatures near 18°C promise a pleasant afternoon, complemented by gentle wind. The day remains mostly dry, providing consistent daylight warmth. Slight cloud cover may return after dusk, but heavy rain appears unlikely. Conditions stay settled, inviting a comfortable night.
Friday fluctuates between cloudier patches and light rain. Temperatures approach about 20°C, hinting at warmer weather heading into this weekend. Sunshine might break through in the morning, though patchy drizzle could linger in the afternoon. Breezes may arise, but chances of heavier showers seem minimal. Conditions ease after dusk, finishing the day on a mild note.
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