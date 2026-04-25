Today, Saturday, April 25, brings bright weather to Woking with sunshine from morning to evening. Temperatures hover near 19°C in the afternoon, while early hours remain about 3°C. Winds stay gentle, and skies look clear, making it an ideal day for pleasant conditions with no significant rain expected.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of light rain later on. Daytime readings should reach near 18°C, with early lows about 7°C. Gentle breezes keep the atmosphere comfortable, and most of the day is likely to stay dry despite a minor drizzle possibility.
Monday could see patchy rain nearby, especially during late afternoon, and totals may near 2mm. Highs sit about 19°C, while lows drop near 6°C at dawn. Brief showers are expected, but sunshine might break through at times. Light winds maintain moderate weather for the day’s overall forecast.
Tuesday brings a higher chance of overcast skies and occasional drizzle. Temperatures may peak near 14°C, while morning values rest about 7°C. Rain remains possible through midday, though not substantial. Conditions stay breezy, so expect a bit more wind, yet occasional clear spells could brighten the outlook briefly.
Wednesday turns sunny again, offering a comfortable atmosphere and daytime sunshine with highs near 16°C and lows about 4°C. Winds might pick up speed, but the sky is forecast to remain mostly clear, ensuring a pleasant and mild environment overall. Dry conditions dominate the day, making this a bright finale to the week with no significant rainfall on the horizon.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.