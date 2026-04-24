Today is Friday, April 24, bringing sunny skies with temperatures near 18°C. Early morning starts about 3°C, so the weather remains cool initially. No sign of rain, making conditions perfect for a clear day. Gentle winds add to a calm forecast in Woking. Throughout the afternoon, the air feels mild with plenty of sunshine.
Tomorrow stays mostly sunny, with temperatures about 18°C. Overnight lows hold near 3°C, so an early chill might linger. Conditions remain dry and bright, suggesting another pleasant spell. Light winds keep things comfortable, while occasional clouds might mostly pass without any real threat of rain.
This weekend remains favourable, with Sunday looking partly cloudy yet staying dry. Temperatures settle near 18°C, and the morning begins about 6°C. Expect a light breeze allowing the weather to feel mild. No significant rain clouds expected, keeping conditions bright all day. Skies remain open into the afternoon, letting sunlight peak through.
Monday proceeds with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures near 19°C. Early forecasts show about 5°C at dawn, creating a crisp start. Rain remains unlikely, leaving the entire day feeling warm for spring. Gentle clouds could appear, but they won’t overshadow the brighter spells. Winds stay moderate, promoting pleasant weather.
Tuesday turns slightly cooler with conditions near 14°C. Early hours about 7°C, with a chance of light rain scattered across the day. Cloud cover might linger, offering limited sunny breaks. Breezes stay gentle, though some patches of drizzle could appear. Overall, a mild but slightly damp finale to the week.
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