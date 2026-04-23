Today, Thursday, April 23, brings bright sunshine with temperatures near 17°C, dipping to about 6°C after dark. In Woking, conditions remain calm with some gentle breezes and no rain expected throughout daylight hours. Skies likely stay serene, closing the day on a welcoming note for those tracking local weather.
Tomorrow presents another sunny stretch, with daytime highs around 18°C and lows close to 3°C. Clear skies dominate, offering mild weather from morning to evening and promising minimal wind. Any passing clouds remain faint, keeping a predominantly dry outlook as the week progresses toward the weekend forecast.
Saturday starts the weekend on a partly cloudy note, reaching near 19°C by late afternoon and dropping to about 3°C overnight. Sunshine could break through these scattered clouds, maintaining a comfortable atmosphere. Rain stays off the radar, letting conditions hold steady while keeping skies mostly tranquil until dusk.
This weekend continues on Sunday with temperatures hovering near 18°C and settling around 6°C afterwards. Overcast patches may show up, though drizzle seems scarce. The forecast remains pleasant overall, with a calm breeze and moderate conditions extending into the evening. Minimal weather disruptions are likely, maintaining a fairly stable outlook.
Monday brings a chance of patchy rain, pushing temperatures about 18°C and slipping to near 7°C by nightfall. Periods of sunshine may break through, but showers become more probable than previous days, particularly after midday. Conditions should stay mild, yet the forecast hints at occasional wet spells heading into the following week. Winds also remain mostly moderate throughout.
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