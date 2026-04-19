Today, Sunday, April 19, in Woking sees sunshine from early morning, with conditions mostly clear. Temperatures rise to about 13°C before dipping near 3°C. Gentle breezes prevail under a bright sky, and no rain is on the horizon. Skies remain calm into late evening, ensuring a pleasant outlook.
Tomorrow could bring cloudier, overcast skies and mild breezes, with high temperatures near 13°C again. Spotty rain may appear later in the afternoon, though showers should remain light. A low of about 4°C is likely overnight, keeping conditions cool. Winds might become gustier, but no heavy downpours loom.
The next day looks partly cloudy, reaching about 13°C. Early morning temperatures sit near 3°C, with breezes picking up by midday. Any rain risk is minimal, so skies should remain mostly dry. Evening hours cool down to near 4°C once again. Overall, conditions feel pleasantly comfortable for early spring.
Midweek promises brighter weather, with sunny spells throughout the day and highs reaching about 15°C. Overnight lows hover close to 5°C, creating milder conditions. Winds may strengthen in the afternoon, but skies stay clear. No rain is expected, offering a continued settled outlook. Light cloud cover might appear late, though nothing significant.
Later in the week sees more sunshine pushing temperatures to about 16°C, with mornings near 3°C. Clear skies hold on through most of the day, though a gentle breeze may pick up. Rain remains unlikely, leaving the extended weather outlook stable as the weekend nears. Warmer afternoons are possible soon, boosting daytime conditions.
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