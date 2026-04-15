Today, Wednesday, April 15, starts cloudy with patchy drizzle and occasional bright spells later. Temperatures hover near 17°C and dip to about 9°C through the night. In Woking, conditions stay mild and breezy, with a chance of light rain lingering in the early afternoon. Skies could briefly lighten, though heavier clouds remain possible.
Tomorrow brings more clouds and scattered drizzle, especially by midday. Temperatures near 16°C create a mild feel, while brief sunny breaks may pop up between showers. Later in the day, a light breeze settles, keeping conditions comfortable for the evening. Occasional gusts might appear, but no severe weather is expected.
The next day continues with occasional light rain, although skies might brighten toward late afternoon. Temperatures stay about 16°C, suggesting a continuation of gentle spring warmth. Any lingering drizzle should fade as daylight dwindles, leaving calmer weather overnight. Patchy clouds may persist, yet heavier showers seem unlikely.
This weekend opens with partial sunshine on Saturday and temperatures near 15°C. Early morning mist could burn off quickly, giving way to a pleasant mix of cloud and sun. Any chance of drizzle remains minimal, promising a fairly settled day overall. Gentle breezes keep conditions mild throughout midday and beyond.
Sunday appears sunny and comfortable, with temperatures close to 16°C. Staying dry throughout, the afternoon should feature mostly clear conditions and lighter winds. Overnight, the mercury dips but remains mild for this time of year. Morning sun is likely, making it an ideal wrap for the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.