Today, Saturday, April 11, in Woking, brings patchy rain with occasional breaks in the clouds. Showers are likely during parts of the afternoon, keeping conditions damp but not completely washed out. Temperatures about 11°C will feel moderate despite occasional gusts. This weekend is off to a slightly wet start.
Tomorrow should bring more patchy rain, with light drizzle expected through midday. Clouds remain dominant, yet occasional sunny spells could appear by late afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C keep things mild, but frequent showers stay in play. Rain chances remain high, possibly making the day feel cooler than the mercury suggests.
A continuation of light showers is likely Monday, making midday damp and overcast. Drizzle returns at intervals, and clouds linger throughout most of the day. Temperatures near 11°C stay moderately cool, but bursts of rain could intensify. Occasional breaks in the gloom may briefly brighten the afternoon, somewhat unsettled overall.
Overcast skies stick around Tuesday, though major downpours seem unlikely. Minimal rain is forecast, and temperatures about 13°C promise milder conditions. Clouds could linger well into the evening, creating a grey backdrop. Drier weather offers a break from the wet spell, but sunshine remains limited. Cool breezes persist throughout daylight.
Warmer conditions arrive Wednesday, reaching temperatures near 16°C. Patchy rain looms across the region, raising the chance of light drizzle. Intermittent clouds appear, though sunnier spells might peek through by late afternoon. Occasional breezes continue, but a gentle upturn in warmth could bring some pleasant moments. Overall, conditions remain changeable.
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