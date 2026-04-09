Today, Thursday, April 09, brings partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain later in the day. Temperatures near 18°C and a mild breeze are expected. Woking can look forward to abundant sunshine early, transitioning into gentle cloud cover as evening approaches. Early night stays mainly clear and calm.
Tomorrow sees slightly cooler conditions under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures about 11°C and minimal rain likely in the afternoon. Early hours remain mostly overcast, while midday might bring a few brighter spells. By the evening, the skies could stay fairly dull, wrapping up a calm, breezy day overall, with mild winds.
The weekend officially begins with patchy rain for that day, carrying scattered drizzles through midday. Temperatures about 12°C and occasional gusts are anticipated. Early morning starts cloudy, with bursts of light rain continuing until late afternoon. Later, skies are expected to clear a bit, though breezy conditions remain steady.
That following day also sees some morning cloud with possible patchy rain. Temperatures near 12°C again, though drizzle may ease in the afternoon, letting in some sun. Expect stronger winds at times, particularly around midday. By evening, conditions settle with clearer skies, rounding off a changeable weekend day overall.
Another shift arrives on the following day, bringing moderate rain in the early hours and lingering drizzles throughout. Temperatures about 11°C, with only occasional breaks in the clouds. Rainfall may intensify briefly, quite breezy near midday but should taper off by late afternoon, leaving cooler air in place as night falls.
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