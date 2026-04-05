In Woking, Sunday, April 5 starts with patchy rain before skies brighten late in the day. Temperatures near 11°C are expected, making it feel mild despite occasional showers. Some clearing is likely after sunset, allowing for calmer conditions through the night and a break from the earlier drizzle.
Conditions tomorrow look bright, with abundant sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures about 13°C will provide a pleasant feel, and rain remains unlikely. Clouds might roll in briefly, but they should not disrupt the overall clear outlook expected for much of the afternoon and into the early evening.
Plenty of warmth arrives Tuesday, offering temperatures near 17°C under mostly sunny skies. Rain looks absent, and the afternoon should stay clear for an extended period. Occasional cloud cover may appear by late day, but conditions are expected to remain dry and comfortable well into the evening hours.
Warmer conditions continue Wednesday, with temperatures about 18°C and a mix of partly cloudy skies and sunshine. No significant rain is anticipated, making it a great span of weather for midweek. Clouds may linger at times, but the overall forecast looks calm from afternoon into late evening.
Further sunshine graces Thursday, with temperatures about 19°C marking a notable high for the rest of the week. Expected conditions remain dry and bright, and no rain seems on the horizon. This weekend is set to build on that warmth, extending pleasant weather into the next few days, with stable conditions promising further comfortable afternoons. No abrupt changes are expected.
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