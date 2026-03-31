Today, Tuesday, March 31, in Woking brings cloud cover with occasional patchy rain by afternoon. Temperatures near 16°C and a gentle breeze should dominate, though there is a decent chance of light rain late in the day. Morning lows about 5°C keep things cool, but no heavy showers are expected.
Tomorrow looks unsettled as patchy rain returns. Temperatures near 14°C make it milder, but grey skies persist for much of the day. Light mist may linger in early morning hours, with drizzle possible later. Lows around 6°C offer a moderate backdrop. No intense downpour is predicted, so conditions remain calm.
Expect cooler air on Thursday, as overcast skies mix with occasional breaks of sunshine. Temperatures about 11°C keep midday mild, though breezes might feel brisk. Early hours dip near 4°C, ensuring a chilly start. Patchy rain is possible, but no prolonged wet spell emerges. Winds remain steady throughout the afternoon.
Conditions remain steady on Friday, with persistent cloud cover. Temperatures near 11°C make midday comfortable, while morning lows about 3°C bring a crisp feeling. Expect brief spells of rain, though heavy bursts remain unlikely. Winds pick up, but conditions stay manageable for most of the day. No sunshine is forecast.
This weekend brings a bright change, with sunny skies and minimal rain risk. Temperatures about 16°C feel pleasant during peak hours, though early readings hover near 8°C. Gusty winds could appear, yet overall weather remains upbeat. Perfect conditions persist through the day. Sunshine dominates overhead. No clouds disrupt the forecast.
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