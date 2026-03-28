Today, Saturday, March 28, in Woking brings a crisp start near 1°C, with early sunshine turning quickly into patchy rain nearby by midday. Drizzle could pop up, so skies may stay mostly grey. Temperatures hover near 10°C later in the day, offering a cool yet changeable weather forecast to begin this weekend. That evening, skies might briefly clear, before a new spell of light rain could return.
Tomorrow continues this weekend with a frosty dawn near 0°C, followed by partial sunshine through the morning. Patchy rain remains a possibility in the afternoon, and temperatures look set to peak near 10°C again, keeping conditions mild but unsettled. Evening may remain overcast with fleeting drizzle.
Heading into Monday, slightly warmer conditions take hold, with morning near 5°C and chances of rain popping up later. Sunshine could break through at times, offering a brighter spell before drizzle returns. Afternoon temperatures sit about 11°C, maintaining a gentle climb in the forecast. Late in the day, cloud cover may tighten, signalling possible light showers overnight.
Moving on to Tuesday, a boost in warmth arrives, with midday values reaching near 15°C. Rain showers may pass through, although drier intervals appear likely too. Early morning might hover near 4°C, so expect a broader temperature range as the day progresses. Early evening should remain calm.
Wednesday remains cloudy, with top temperatures resting near 14°C. A brief light shower may roll in, but heavy rain is unlikely. Evening sees a dip near 7°C, keeping conditions on the cooler side under lingering cloud.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.