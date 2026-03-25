Today, Wednesday, March 25, in Woking expects patchy rain from morning to evening, with occasional light sleet in the late morning. There’s a chance of heavier bursts around midday, mixed with a short-lived flurry that may feel chilly. Temperatures near 7°C, dropping about 3°C overnight. A breeze might develop later.
Tomorrow, Thursday offers plenty of sunshine early on, though patchy rain might drift in by midday. Occasionally, drizzle could reappear in the afternoon, so expect shifting skies. Temperatures about 9°C and dipping near 1°C late at night keep things cool but not too frigid. A light breeze could also develop during the day.
Friday brings a milder feel with possible on-and-off showers. Patchy drizzle may pop up, but some bright spells are likely too. Temperatures near 12°C in the day and about 3°C overnight ensure slightly more comfortable conditions. Clouds might roll through sporadically, although breaks of sunshine should still appear.
Saturday experiences a mix of sunny intervals and showery patches, particularly from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Light rain might linger briefly, but there could be a few clearer breaks later on. Daytime highs reach about 10°C, with lows near 2°C after dusk. Winds may pick up slightly, creating a brisker atmosphere.
Sunday finishes the weekend on a partly cloudy note. Skies may remain overcast for stretches, yet dryness is expected for most of the day. Look for daytime temperatures near 11°C, dropping to about 0°C overnight. Some breeze could develop, but any shower risk stays low, keeping conditions relatively calm.
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