Today (Saturday, March 21) in Woking brings plenty of sunshine, with temperatures near 13°C. Bright weather dominates the day, and the chance of rain remains minimal. Gentle breezes keep it comfortable, and the sky stays clear through the evening, making for pleasant outdoor conditions.
Tomorrow should stay mostly dry, with partly cloudy spells throughout the afternoon. Temperatures hover about 13°C, offering a mild feel. Overcast moments pop up later, but rain is unlikely. The day remains calm, providing gentle winds and no major weather disruptions.
On Monday, anticipate overcast skies and occasional bright patches. Temperatures remain near 13°C, ensuring comfortable conditions overall. Rain chances appear low, so showers shouldn’t be a concern. Skies may look grey at times, but expect periods of light cloud rather than any heavy rainfall.
A change of pace arrives on Tuesday, with patchy rain possible around midday. Temperatures climb about 15°C, making it the mildest day in this forecast. Drizzle could appear later, though heavier downpours are not expected. A few clouds might roll in, but periods of sunshine could emerge.
Midweek ushers in cooler air on Wednesday, as patchy rain becomes more noticeable and temperatures settle about 8°C. Showers may stick around for part of the day, accompanied by slightly stronger winds. Skies remain fairly grey, though occasional clear pockets could briefly brighten the outlook before clouds return. Warmer weather is unlikely, and unsettled conditions may persist into the evening. Rain intensity stays light, although breezy spells may keep conditions unsettled into the night.
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