Midweek ushers in cooler air on Wednesday, as patchy rain becomes more noticeable and temperatures settle about 8°C. Showers may stick around for part of the day, accompanied by slightly stronger winds. Skies remain fairly grey, though occasional clear pockets could briefly brighten the outlook before clouds return. Warmer weather is unlikely, and unsettled conditions may persist into the evening. Rain intensity stays light, although breezy spells may keep conditions unsettled into the night.