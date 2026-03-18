Today, Wednesday, March 18, brings sunny skies in Woking, with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures should reach about 15°C, making it a pleasantly mild day. The morning starts near 7°C, gradually warming through midday. Clear conditions dominate all day long, creating ideal sunshine for extended daylight hours. No significant breeze is expected, ensuring calm weather throughout the afternoon and evening.
Tomorrow remains bright, with more sunshine on Thursday and temperatures near 15°C. Early hours hover about 5°C, then rise steadily during the day. There is still little risk of rain, so skies look mostly clear. Gentle winds may pick up slightly later but stay mild, keeping conditions reliably pleasant through late evening. Sunset should remain bright as clouds hold back.
Friday arrives with partly cloudy skies, bringing occasional cloud cover and a slight possibility of light rain into the evening. Temperatures hover near 14°C, while morning starts about 4°C. Bright spells persist through midday, supported by gentle breezes. By late afternoon, any drizzle remains minimal, and conditions should still feel comfortable despite extra cloud. Nighttime clouds gradually thin before midnight.
This weekend brings a mix of sun and clouds, with Saturday looking clear early on. Temperatures near 12°C accompany mostly bright skies, though mornings begin about 4°C. Sunday remains a touch cooler, featuring cloudier conditions near 12°C too, but staying dry overall. Even with added grey overhead, the day should still feel fresh. As the week wraps up, stable weather dominates, keeping rain chances low until further into next week.
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